Rapid City Man Charged with Causing a Fire and Careless Driving

United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that a Rapid City, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Causing a Fire, Use of a Motor Vehicle off Designated Roadways, and Careless and Reckless Driving.

Dillon Rose, age 22, was indicted on May 19, 2022. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta L. Wollman on July 20, 2022, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to six months in custody and/or a $1,500 fine, and $10 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges that on March 6, 2021, in Custer County, Rose carelessly and recklessly operated a motor vehicle off a designated roadway on the Buffalo Gap National Grasslands and caused a fire that burned approximately 2,600 acres.

The charges are merely accusations and Rose is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the U.S. Forest Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan N. Dilges is prosecuting the case.

Rose was released on bond pending trial. A trial date of September 27, 2022, has been set.

