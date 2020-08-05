Randolph County man Joseph William Howell, Jr. sentenced to 10 years for methamphetamine distribution and firearms charge

(STL.News) – Joseph William Howell, Jr., of Beverly, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 120 months incarceration for methamphetamine and firearms charges, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Howell, age 28, pled guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine” and one count of “Possess Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Crime” in October 2019. Howell admitted to working with others to distribute methamphetamine from December 2017 to July 2018 in Randolph County and elsewhere. He also admitted to having a .34 Colt caliber revolver during the drug crime.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

