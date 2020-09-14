Raleigh, N.C; Kamori Dontae Keys Arrested on Bank Fraud and Related Charges | USAO-EDNC

(STL.News) – A Florida man was arrested earlier this month in Wisconsin on charges of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

According to court documents, in September 2019, Kamori Dontae Keys, age 26, and his co-conspirators engaged in a bank fraud scheme that targeted bank customers who reside in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Florence, South Carolina. During the scheme, Keys and his co-conspirators unlawfully obtained the customers’ bank account information and then withdrew their funds in the Eastern District of North Carolina via cash withdrawals and point of sale transactions, thereby causing an approximate loss of over $45,000 to the victim bank.

Keys is charged with Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1349; Bank Fraud/Aiding and Abetting, in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 1344(1), 1344(2) and 2; and Aggravated Identity Theft/Aiding and Abetting, in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 1028A(a)(1) and 2. He faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 24 months in prison on the aggravated identity theft count, and a maximum penalty of 360 months in prison if convicted on the bank fraud counts.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement. The Winterville Police Department and several other local law enforcement agencies are investigating the case and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Tamika Moses is prosecuting the case.

