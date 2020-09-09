Raleigh, N.C; Justin Dwayne Jones and Joshua Allen Woods Sentenced for Heroin Distribution

(STL.News) – Two Robeson County men were sentenced today to federal prison for heroin and fentanyl distribution.

Justin Dwayne Jones, 23, was sentenced to 156 months and Joshua Allen Woods, 29, was sentenced to 63 months imprisonment. Both were engaged in a 2019 conspiracy to sell heroin, fentanyl, and other controlled substances in Robeson County. Investigators were able to link the heroin/fentanyl mixture sold during the course of the conspiracy to several overdose incidents that required emergency medical intervention. A third co-conspirator, Cody Alexander Locklear, was sentenced to 234 months in prison on August 3, 2020 for his role in the conspiracy and for the possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Caroline Webb prosecuted the case.

