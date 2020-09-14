Raleigh, N.C; Alien Manuel Rodriguez-Mendoza Sentenced for Illegal Reentry of an Aggravated Felon | USAO-EDNC

(STL.News) – Manuel Rodriguez-Mendoza, 41, of Mexico, illegally present in the United States and residing in Wake County, North Carolina, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and an additional 18 months in federal prison for violating his supervised release.

On May 20, 2020, Rodriguez-Mendoza pled guilty to one count of illegal reentry of an aggravated felon. Rodriguez-Mendoza, was deported from the United States on April 28, 2006, at Brownsville, Texas, after having been convicted of illegal alien in possession of a firearm, an aggravated felony, on March 3, 2006, in the Middle District of North Carolina.

While on federal supervised release, on February 15, 2009, Rodriguez-Mendoza was arrested by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and assault with a deadly weapon. Rodriguez-Mendoza posted a $3,000 bond, was released and failed to appear in state court. Rodriguez-Mendoza remained a fugitive until he was arrested on July 1, 2016, by the Wake County Sheriff’s Office and charged with trafficking in cocaine, maintaining a dwelling to sell controlled substances and possession of a stolen firearm.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III. ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Gabriel Diaz prosecuted the case.

