Raleigh County Woman Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime

BECKLEY, W.Va. – Brenda Crewey, 49, of Harper, was sentenced today to four years and nine months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 21, 2020, Crewey sold approximately four grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at her residence. Crewey admitted that she had been consistently selling methamphetamine and heroin over the previous year.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit for conducting the investigation. The Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit consists of officers from the West Virginia State Police, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, and the Beckley Police Department.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorneys Alex Hamner and Timothy D. Boggess prosecuted the case.

