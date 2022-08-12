Rajeri Curry Sentenced for Drug Distribution Offenses

Atlantic City Woman, Rajeri Curry Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison for Drug Distribution Offenses

An Atlantic City, New Jersey, woman was sentenced to 216 months in prison after being convicted at trial of two drug distribution offenses, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today.

Rajeri Curry, 33, was previously convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin, following a nine-day trial before U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman in Camden federal court. Judge Hillman imposed the sentence on Aug. 11, 2022, in Camden federal court.

According to documents filed in this case and the evidence at trial:

On Jan. 17, 2018, law enforcement executed a search at Curry’s residence. Inside Curry’s home, law enforcement recovered heroin, stamped with the words “DOA” and “BODY COUNT,” which Curry intended to distribute to her customers in Atlantic City. Also, between March and June of 2018, Curry conspired with drug suppliers in Newark to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Hillman sentenced Curry to three years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney Sellinger credited special agents of the DEA’s Newark Office, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Susan A. Gibson, officers from the Atlantic City Police Department, under the direction of Acting Chief James A. Sarkos, and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, under the direction of Prosecutor William E. Reynolds, with the investigation leading to the sentencing.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren E. Repole, Chief of the General Crimes Unit in Newark, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracey Agnew of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Trenton.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today