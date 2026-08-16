Rackspace Class Action Puts RXT Investors on Alert

SAN ANTONIO, TX – August 16, 2026 (STL.News) Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) investors have until September 28, 2026, to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in a proposed federal securities class action alleging the cloud and artificial intelligence technology company made misleading statements about its enterprise AI strategy and financial outlook.

The lawsuit covers investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Rackspace securities between May 7, 2026, and July 8, 2026, inclusive.

The case, Morgan-Reed v. Rackspace Technology, Inc., No. 1:26-cv-06491, is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

The allegations have not been proven. Filing a securities class action does not establish liability, wrongdoing or damages, and the defendants are entitled to contest the allegations through the federal court process.

Rackspace lawsuit focuses on AI strategy

At the center of the complaint are statements concerning Rackspace’s evolving enterprise AI strategy, its Private Cloud operations and its Public Cloud business.

The lawsuit alleges investors were not adequately informed about the extent to which Rackspace’s expansion into enterprise AI would require additional investment, restructuring and changes in the allocation of company resources.

Plaintiffs also allege that conditions affecting Rackspace’s Public Cloud infrastructure resale business created additional pressure on the company’s revenue expectations.

According to the complaint, the alleged issues made earlier statements about Rackspace’s operations, prospects and financial outlook misleading or lacking a reasonable basis.

Those are allegations made by the plaintiffs. A court has not determined that Rackspace or its executives violated federal securities laws.

Rackspace entered 2026 with higher revenue guidance

Rackspace’s financial outlook is central to the dispute.

When the company reported first-quarter results on May 7, Rackspace maintained full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $2.6 billion to $2.7 billion.

The company reported first-quarter revenue of about $678 million, up 2% from the previous year.

Private Cloud revenue was approximately $235 million, down 6% year over year, while Public Cloud revenue reached approximately $443 million, up 7%.

Rackspace also reported net income of approximately $8 million for the quarter, compared with a net loss of approximately $72 million in the comparable 2025 period.

The company’s outlook changed as management accelerated its enterprise AI strategy.

July AI announcement changes Rackspace outlook

On July 9, Rackspace announced plans to accelerate what it described as its Enterprise AI growth vector while providing preliminary second-quarter results and an updated fiscal 2026 outlook.

Management said the company was moving towards operating the “full enterprise AI stack,” particularly for organizations seeking greater control over computing infrastructure, models and proprietary data.

Rackspace also outlined plans to build significant AI computing capacity.

The company said its longer-term plan called for approximately 15 megawatts of cumulative enterprise AI capacity by the end of 2027 and 30 megawatts by the end of 2028.

Rackspace estimated that 30 megawatts of deployed capacity could eventually generate approximately $450 million to $600 million in annual revenue, although the company expressly described those estimates as illustrative and subject to factors including customer demand, hardware availability and deployment mix.

The strategy requires investment before management expects the corresponding AI revenue to develop.

That transition became a major issue for investors.

Rackspace shares repriced sharply after the July announcement.

According to the securities complaint, RXT declined $2.21, or 33.6%, on July 9, closing at $4.37 per share.

The decline was particularly notable because it followed a rally in Rackspace shares earlier in 2026, as investors responded to improving operating results and enthusiasm for the company’s AI strategy.

The lawsuit alleges that the July disclosure revealed risks and financial consequences that investors had not previously understood.

A sharp stock decline following a corporate disclosure does not, by itself, establish securities fraud. Plaintiffs ultimately must prove the required elements of their claims.

How RXT stock has performed since the decline

From a technical perspective, Rackspace shares have struggled to establish a sustained recovery from the July sell-off.

RXT closed the most recent trading session at approximately $4.21, compared with the $4.37 closing price recorded after the July 9 plunge.

That means the stock remains slightly below its immediate post-decline closing level more than a month after the initial sell-off.

The price action suggests that the July decline represented more than a brief one-session reaction. Buyers have so far been unable to push RXT decisively back above the price range established immediately after the guidance reset.

The $4 area has emerged as an important psychological zone for traders watching the shares. Holding above that region could help establish a base, while a sustained break below recent lows could signal renewed technical weakness.

On the upside, the area surrounding the post-sell-off trading range represents an initial hurdle. A more meaningful technical recovery would require RXT to establish a pattern of higher highs and higher lows rather than simply trading sideways following the July decline.

Longer-term technical measures provide a more complicated picture. Weekly exponential moving-average data show the shares above longer-term averages while remaining below some shorter-duration trend measures. That combination can occur after a stock rallies sharply and then corrects suddenly.

Technical indicators should not be viewed as predictions. Moving averages, support levels and momentum measures describe historical price behavior and can change quickly as new information enters the market.

For RXT investors, future earnings reports, execution of the company’s AI strategy, revenue trends and additional guidance updates are likely to remain important fundamental catalysts alongside the technical picture.

Second-quarter results add financial context

Rackspace subsequently reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $670.1 million, representing modest year-over-year growth.

Private Cloud revenue increased to approximately $263.3 million, while Public Cloud revenue declined to approximately $406.8 million.

The company’s net loss widened to approximately $67.5 million as Rackspace continued investing in its transition towards AI infrastructure and services.

Rackspace has also undertaken significant restructuring as part of the transformation.

These financial results give investors more information to assess whether the company’s AI investments can eventually generate enough growth and profitability to offset the near-term costs of the transition.

Multiple law firms issue RXT investor notices

Several securities litigation firms have publicized the Rackspace litigation, including Rosen Law Firm, Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP, Levi & Korsinsky LLP, Pomerantz LLP, Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP and The Gross Law Firm.

Investors should understand that law-firm announcements concerning securities cases are generally advertisements or notices regarding pending litigation. They are not court findings that securities laws were violated.

Multiple firms announcing investigations or seeking potential clients also does not mean investors are entitled to multiple recoveries from the same alleged losses.

September 28 lead plaintiff deadline

The September 28 deadline applies to investors seeking appointment as lead plaintiff in the proposed class action.

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, eligible investors can ask the federal court to appoint them to represent the proposed investor class. The lead plaintiff generally works with counsel in overseeing the litigation on behalf of the class.

Investors ordinarily do not need to become lead plaintiff merely to remain potential members of a class or potentially participate in a future recovery if a class is certified and money is ultimately recovered.

The court determines who will serve as lead plaintiff and whether the litigation will proceed as a class action.

The case remains in its early stages. No judgment or court finding has established that Rackspace or its executives committed securities fraud, and no investor recovery is guaranteed.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for news and informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, or investment advice. Technical analysis is based on historical market data and does not predict future stock performance. Allegations contained in lawsuits remain unproven unless established through court proceedings. Investors should consult qualified legal or financial professionals regarding their individual circumstances.