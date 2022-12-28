QUINADS (QUIN) Falls 0.02%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Wednesday – InvestorsObserver

QUINADS (QUIN) has been relatively less volatile compared to the crypto market. So far Wednesday, the crypto has lost 1.9% to $0.00001195452405.

InvestorsObserver is giving QUINADS a 18 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on QUINADS!

Low Volatility

InvestorsObserver gives QUINADS a low volatility rank of 18, placing it in the bottom 18% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge tracks meaning that one day won’t make or break its rank.

QUIN’s low volatility reading is coupled with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.QUINADS price is trading near resistance. With support at $0.0000117589925928201 and resistance around $0.000012004216920775. This positions QUINADS with potential selling pressures ahead as it may be getting over extended.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

Stay In The Know

Subscribe to our daily morning update newsletter and never miss out on the need-to-know market news, movements, and more.

Thank you for signing up! You’re all set to receive the Morning Update newsletter