Quanta Services Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release & Conference Call Schedule

04/28/2020
HOUSTON, TX (STL.News) Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) announced today that it will release first quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, May 7, 2020, before the market opens.  In conjunction with the press release, Quanta has scheduled a conference call for 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, May 7, 2020, which also will be broadcast live over the Internet.  Quanta will utilize a slide presentation to accompany its prepared remarks, which will be viewable through the webcast and available on the Investor Relations section of the Quanta website (http://investors.quantaservices.com).

  • What: Quanta Services First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
  • When: Thursday, May 7, 2020 – 9:00 a.m. Eastern time
  • How: Live via phone – By dialing (201) 689-8345 or (877) 407-8291 and asking for the Quanta Services First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Live over the Internet – By logging on to the website through the Investor Relations section of Quanta’s website (http://investors.quantaservices.com)

For those who cannot participate live, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Investor Relations section of Quanta’s website (http://investors.quantaservices.com) and dial-in information for a replay of the call will be available in the upcoming earnings release.  For more information, please contact Kip Rupp at Quanta Services at (713) 341-7260.

