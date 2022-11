Q2 results this week: Tata Motors, Adani Green, Coal India, Paytm, LIC and more

Various widely tracked companies like Tata Motors, Adani Green, Coal India, Eicher Motors, M&M, Paytm and LIC would be releasing their September quarter report cards this week.

Here’s a list:

November 7

Coal India, Divi’s Laboratories, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, One97 Communications, Aditya Birla Capital, Sundaram Finance, Tata Teleservices, Vinati Organics, Endurance Technologies, PB Fintech, Affle, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, KEC International, BSE, India Cements, , Cera Sanitaryware, Ceat, , Sansera Engineering, Privi Speciality Chemicals.

November 8

Godrej Consumer Products, PI Industries, Bosch, Honeywell Automation India, Phoenix Mills, Dr Lal Pathlabs, Sundram Fasteners, Piramal Pharma, , Sheela Foam, Bajaj Electricals, , Aegis Logistics, Welspun India, Birla Corporation, CARE Ratings, Zee Media Corporation.

November 9

Tata Motors, Pidilite Industries, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare, , Godrej Properties, Deepak Nitrite, 3M India, , Piramal Enterprises, The Ramco Cements, Finolex Cables, Quess Corp, Balrampur Chini Mills, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals, , New Delhi Television, .

November 10

Adani Green Energy, Eicher Motors, , Page Industries, Zomato, Trent, Jindal Steel & Power, , Indian Hotels Company, Samvardhana Motherson International, NHPC, Gujarat Gas, Steel Authority of India, Bata India, Oil India, Campus Activewear, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, Natco Pharma, Kalyan Jewellers India, Rail Vikas Nigam, Suzlon Energy, Cochin Shipyard, Nesco, Muthoot Capital Services.

November 11

, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Power, Hindalco Industries, ABB India, Info Edge, Zydus Lifesciences, Astral, Alkem Laboratories, , Delhivery, Thermax, Bharat Heavy Electricals, , Ipca Laboratories, , Sun TV Network, Fortis Healthcare, Emami, Pfizer, Bharat Dynamics, , J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Exide Industries, IDFC, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Lemon Tree Hotels, Sobha, Ujjivan Financial Services.

November 12

Aurobindo Pharma, JK Cement, Trident, Hindustan Copper, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers, Brigade Enterprises, Caplin Point Laboratories, Kirloskar Oil Engines, India Pesticides, Jaiprakash Associates.