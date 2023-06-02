Putnam Truck Stop to Pay $100,811 in Back Wages

Petroline Inc., operator of Putnam Truck Stop, shall pay $100,811 in back wages to 15 employees.

Jersey City, NJ (STL.News) Investigation findings: The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division determined that the employer, Putnam Truck Stop, failed to pay an overtime premium to gas station attendants for hours worked over 40 in a work week, as required by the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Investigation Results:

Back wages recovered: $100,811

Workers affected: 15 employees

Quote: “Employers must understand that paying workers a fixed salary does not automatically excuse them from paying overtime. Unless a specific exemption applies, even workers paid on a salary basis must be paid overtime when they work more than 40 hours in a week,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Paula Ruffin in Mountainside, New Jersey. “The Wage and Hour Division offers numerous tools to help employers learn about their responsibilities and how to comply with the law. We encourage employers to reach out to us for assistance.”

Company Details:

Petroline Inc., operator of Putnam Truck Stop

565 Tonnele Avenue

Jersey City, New Jersey 07307

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Labor