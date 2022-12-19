Putin trying to boost support in Russia as he plans for ‘new phase of war’



Vladimir Putin is participating in a PR campaign to counteract perception of Russian military failures in Ukraine, experts believe, as another drone strike rocked Kyiv on Monday. At least two large explosions were reported in Ukraine’s capital in the early hours of the morning. Officials claimed Russian drones were responsible for the attacks in which at least two people were injured and critical infrastructure was destroyed. It comes as Putin is expected to meet with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday in an “effort to present proactivity” and plan “conditions for a new phase of the war”. It has further sparked fears that the Kremlin is planning a renewed offensive against Ukraine in the coming months. Read MoreThe Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said the Russian President and his generals are trying to boost support for the invasion at home after a number of losses on the battlefield. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reportedly met with soldiers fighting on the frontline and footage of him inspecting troops in the combat zone has been published on social media. “Russian military leadership is engaged in a campaign to present itself as part of an effective wartime apparatus in an effort to address the public perception of Russian failures in Ukraine,” the ISW said in its latest report .”Shoigu’s recent engagements suggest that the Russian MoD is attempting to bolster its reputation as an effective military organ in the face of consistent criticism of its conduct of the war by the pro-war community. “The recent concerted efforts by Russian military officials to present themselves as actively engaged in planning and controlling the war effort, especially in the absence of tangible military victories in Ukraine, may suggest that Russia is preparing for a renewed offensive against Ukraine in the coming months.”It added: “Putin’s planned December 19 meeting with Alexander Lukashenko is likely part of the same effort to present proactivity as well as an effort to set information conditions for a new phase of the war.”The Prime Minister will hold a summit on countering Russian aggression with Nordic and Baltic leaders in Latvia on Monday. Rishi Sunak is expected to say the west must sustain or exceed their lethal aid support to Ukraine and give the country their political backing, before flying to Estonia to meet UK troops. The UK Ministry of Defence said on Monday it believes the Wagner group is continuing to take a major role in wearing down Ukrainian forces around Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region.The military proxy group, often described as Putin’s private army, has in recent months developed offensive tactics to make use of the large number of poorly trained convicts it has recruited from prisons. Recruits who do not follow orders are likely being threatened with “summery execution”. It its latest intelligence report, the MoD said: “Individual fighters are likely issued a smart phone or tablet which shows the individual’s designated axis of advance and assault objective superimposed on commercial satellite imagery.”At platoon level and above, commanders likely remain in cover and give orders over radios, informed by video feeds from small un-crewed aerial vehicles (UAVs).”Individuals and sections are ordered to proceed on the preplanned route, often with fire-support, but less often alongside armoured vehicles. Wagner operatives who deviate from their assault routes without authorisation are likely being threatened with summary execution.”These brutal tactics aim to conserve Wagner’s rare assets of experienced commanders and armoured vehicles, at the expense of the more readily available convict-recruits, which the organisation assesses as expendable.”