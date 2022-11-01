Publicly-Listed Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain’s Stock Gets Downgraded, Firm Offloads Close to 4,000 Bitmain Miners

On Oct. 31, 2022, the publicly-listed bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain revealed the firm’s attempt to obtain $27 million in a scheduled financing deal fell through. According to the company’s October update, Argo said it did not believe the deal “will be consummated” and now two market analysts have downgraded the company’s shares.

Argo Blockchain’s $27 Million Financing Deal Falls Through, Stock Shudders, Wall Street Analysts Downgrade ARBK Shares

Bitcoin miners have been facing significant pressures as a couple of publicly-listed mining firms have faced financial hardships and bankruptcies. The recent mining difficulty all-time high has not helped, and the fact that Bitcoin’s hashrate price reached an all-time low, it has crippled specific mining businesses.

Following the speculation surrounding mining companies like Compute North and Core Scientific, Argo Blockchain (Nasdaq: ARBK) has given investors an unsettling update concerning a $27 million financing deal that fell through.

“As previously disclosed, [Argo Blockchain] signed a non-binding LOI with a strategic investor to raise approximately £24 million($27 million) via a subscription for ordinary shares,” Argo’s filing details. [Argo Blockchain] no longer believes that this subscription will be consummated under the previously announced terms. Argo is continuing to explore other financing opportunities.”

Argo’s shares, ARBK, have plummeted during the last 24 hours, losing 14.86% against the U.S. dollar by 1:22 p.m. (ET). Then the financial institution Canaccord Genuity slashed the shares down to hold from buy, and Jefferies analysts’ Bolor Enkhbaatar and Jonathan Petersen downgraded the company’s shares to a hold as well. Petersen told clients that if Argo was able to reduce the miner’s debt it would bolster “significant flexibility in these volatile times.”

At press time, ARBK shares are down to $0.95 and during the last six months, ARBK has lost 88.54% against the U.S. dollar. Year-to-date, the publicly-listed bitcoin miner Argo’s stock is down 92.74%. Argo has been actively selling off bitcoin (BTC) as it sold 887 BTC in July and 637 BTC in June 2022. In the October update, Argo further noted that it sold 3,843 new-in-box Bitmain S19J Pro machines for cash proceeds and to “further maximize liquidity.”

What do you think about the recent news surrounding the publicly-listed bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain? Let us know what you think about this subject in the comments section below.

Jamie Redman Jamie Redman is the News Lead at Bitcoin.com News and a financial tech journalist living in Florida. Redman has been an active member of the cryptocurrency community since 2011. He has a passion for Bitcoin, open-source code, and decentralized applications. Since September 2015, Redman has written more than 6,000 articles for Bitcoin.com News about the disruptive protocols emerging today.











Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.