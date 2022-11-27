Public sector workers will not get ‘unaffordable’ inflation-busting payrises, insists Transport Secretary Mark Harper

PUBLIC sector workers will not get inflation-busting pay rises as the country cannot afford it, Transport Secretary Mark Harper insisted last night.

But he hinted he could order negotiators to shift tough stances to clinch a rail deal by Christmas.

Mr Harper said if unions agree to modernise it could free up billions of pounds for rises.

But he warned it is unlikely they will get rises to match inflation as it would be “unaffordable”.

He told Sky News: “I don’t have a bottomless pit of taxpayers’ money.”

TUC chief Frances O’Grady welcomed the “change in tone”.

But the RMT union said: “We’ve heard all of this before.”

Nurses are set to walk out and ambulance crews are holding a strike ballot.

