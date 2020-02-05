Providence Man Casimiro Pereira Charged with Trafficking Meth, Crack Cocaine

(STL.News) – A Providence man currently serving a term of state probation, having completed a sentence of eight years with 30 months to serve at the ACI for drug trafficking, today was ordered detained in federal custody following an investigation and his arrest by members of the FBI Safe Streets Gang Task Force into his alleged trafficking of crystal methamphetamine (meth) and crack cocaine.

Casimiro Pereira, 27, was arrested on Friday as Safe Streets Task Force members executed a federal court-authorized search of his Providence residence, where they allegedly seized, among other items, crystal meth.

It is alleged that on at least five occasions between July 25, 2019, and January 28, 2020, while under law enforcement surveillance, Pereira delivered varying amounts of crystal meth and crack cocaine in exchange for cash.

It is alleged that on July 25 and on August 15, 2019, Pereira sold 20 grams of crystal meth for $360, and that between October 1, 2019, and January 28, 2020, he allegedly delivered between 1.45 and 7 grams of crack cocaine for between $100 and $300.

Each alleged transaction was monitored by members of the FBI Safe Streets Gang Task Force. The drugs were quickly seized by members of law enforcement.

It is alleged that during Friday’s pre-dawn search of Pereira’s residence, agents and officers seized over 140 grams of crystal meth, 8 grams of crack cocaine, and various items used in the preparation, packaging, and distribution of crystal meth and crack cocaine.

Pereira, charged by way of a criminal complaint with distribution of 5 grams or more of crystal methamphetamine and distribution of cocaine base, made his initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Providence today before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Patricia A. Sullivan.

Pereira’s arrest and initial appearance are announced by United States Attorney Aaron L. Weisman and Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division Joseph R. Bonavolonta.

A federal criminal complaint is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Christine D. Lowell and Sandra R. Hebert.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE