Preston County man indicted on firearms charge

CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Ricky R. Johnson, of Masontown, West Virginia, was indicted today on a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Johnson, 41, was indicted today on one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Johnson, a person prohibited from having firearms because of prior convictions, is accused of having a .22 caliber pistol in December 2021 in Preston County.

Johnson faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, & Explosives and the Preston County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.