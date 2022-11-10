Prestige Group likely to exceed Rs 12,000 crore pre-sales target this year: Irfan Razack

“Post Covid, the biggest thing is that volumes have increased, business has increased. It is a 100% increase in terms of operational sales from last year,” says

Irfan Razack, Chairman & MD, Prestige Group

You had earlier indicated that you are targeting close to Rs 12,000 crore worth of pre-sales this year, given the kind of new launches that has taken place, the pipeline in place, are you likely to cross this target?



Yes, because we have already done Rs 6,500 crore for the first half year and the teams are working very hard. They are bringing new products in all the geographies that we are operating in. It is all a function of getting the approvals as quickly as possible, getting the products that are approved with RERA and then going for the launches. I am sure with the focussed efforts that the teams are making, we should exceed the Rs 12,000 that we had initially said.

Your operating margins have been a little bit flat on a year-on-year basis, given that raw material prices have now cooled down considerably compared to what we saw last year. What kind of improvement can we see in the margins for the second half of FY23?



Historically our PAT margins have always been around 10%, maybe even a little less than 10% and we should be pretty pleased that in spite of all the pressure that has happened in terms of cost increase, every particular commodity in construction has gone up.

Okay, cement and steel may have cooled down a bit but that is not the only input that goes into construction. There are a whole lot of inputs that go in and that is what is actually increasing our cost. Our teams are working very hard to see that there is no wastage and no spillage and making sure the costs are kept tight, the budgets are kept tight and at the same time, offer the product at an affordable price to the clients.

It has always been a struggle and that struggle continues but we have to be in business and we also have to see the bottom line is protected. Even going forward, I do not see the bottom line picking up too much unless the selling price increases, which is going to be counterproductive for us. In case we want volumes we will not be able to do that. We have to offer a reasonable pricing to the customers and which is affordable to each segment that we cater to because affordability is comparative, a variable term. For each segment, there is a certain affordability and even in the luxury segment, there is an affordability. So whichever segment I am catering to, I have to make sure that my pricing is right. Going forward, we will protect our margins to the extent that we are doing just now.

Are you ruling out price hikes for any of your wide variety of offerings because at some point you have to make up for all this raw material aberration?

Unlike the interest rate or any other commodity that goes, ours is something that grows slowly and that is why we have an average realisation on each product that we sell and that average realisations are properly targeted. There is a certain amount of sales that are done when the launch happens and that always happens at a far lower price and then as we go along the project progresses, the construction picks up speed and almost in the mid range, we slowly keep increasing it as we go along.

Of course, a finished product is always much much more in demand and that is the time we get the full realisation. We have to strike a balance. It is far better than doing residential projects relying on debt because since we do pre-sales we must get the cash flows to sustain the development.

Now we are in Mumbai. Apart from the land cost, the maximum amount of cost that goes in is on the approval cost. Now if we keep on balancing ourselves and have less on debt, our bottom line also becomes better and the balance sheet looks healthier.

Could this be a trend? Do you think that prices are going to be on an uptick and what you saw at the peak of Covid was the rock bottom?



Price always corrects itself slowly but surely, especially real estate and property prices in line with inflation. The more the inflation, the more the real estate prices will keep going up. If you bought some real estate say 10 years ago, the price would not be the same as it was 10 years ago; it will definitely be much much more today and so that is the difference.

The shelf life of every real estate project is between three to five years. If it is a very large project, it may spill over to the sixth or seventh year also. But we in Prestige, try to see that our projects – big or small – are done four years maximum so that we get the efficiencies of operations. But then comes the pricing. When we sell, whoever buys initially and hang on, can see the price has gone up and the investment has grown. So in case they have to exit for some emergency, they can exit at a higher value. It is not as though they are stuck with it and cannot exit because it is illiquid.

Today, especially post Covid, the biggest thing is that volumes have increased, business has increased. It is a 100% increase in terms of operational sales from last year, So for top line sales that are happening in real estate today, we have a different system of accounting. That is why what we sell today, though it is called an operational result, the accounting happens only after the project is completed and the title gets passed over to the customer.

So it is a very important thing for us to see completions happen and that is our focus. Every team has to work the liaison team, the production team, as well as the marketing team. All of them have to make sure that once a product is sold, we produce it quickly and handover deliveries and that is when I can get the recognition of revenue. We will always be having lumpy recognitions of revenue quarter on quarter but at the end of the day, when we have the top line, we are happy.

