Prestige Estates posts 55% jump in Sept quarter profit

Real estate firm has reported a 55. 2% increase in quarterly net profit as timely completion and delivery of projects helped push up sales.

Net profit for the September quarter increased to ?149 crore despite the recent inflationary escalations and interest rate hikes, the Bengalurubased company said.

During the quarter, the company’s net revenue increased 9. 63% from a year ago to ?1,474 crore. The company’s EBIDTA margin recorded a growth of 0. 8% during the period.

For the second quarter, the company registered property sales of ?3,511 crore, up by 66% YoY, and collections of ?2,602. 9 crore up by 68% YoY. Sales during this period is attributed to 4. 55 million sq ft volume with an average realisation of ?7,711 per sq ft. The company sold 3,210 units in the quarter. “We have also been consistent in our completions and deliveries, which is reflected in our strong financial results,” said Irfan Razack, chairman of Prestige Group. “Further, our pipeline of ongoing and upcoming projects keeps us in good stead for new launches and sales in the upcoming quarters. ”

For the first half of FY23, the company registered sales of 6,523. 1 crore (up by 129% yoy) and collections of 4,749. 3 crore (up by 85% YoY).



“Our focus remains to consistently deliver on our commitments without pushing price escalations or time extensions to our customers. We are well-placed to achieve a robust overall performance during FY23 and plan to launch projects spanning 10 million sq ft area in the second half of the year,” said CEO Venkat K Narayana.

For the quarter ended September 2022, its net debt stood at 4,047 crore, with a debt equity ratio of 0. 41.