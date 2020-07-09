President’s Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice Holds Hearing on Trust and Respect for Law Enforcement via Teleconference

(STL.News) – Yesterday, the President’s Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice held a hearing on community trust and respect for law enforcement. The hearing was conducted via teleconference and featured expert witnesses who provided testimony and answered questions from the commissioners.

On Wednesday, July 8, 2020, the commission received testimony from Brian Marvel, President of the Peace Officers Research Association of California (PORAC); Dr. Paul Lilly, Judge, Brown County, Texas; Mick McHale, President of the National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO); and Lieutenant Christopher Cook, Arlington (Texas) Police Department.

The hearing focused on community trust and respect for law enforcement. The panelists discussed the importance of building relationships between law enforcement and communities; consideration for tactical gear choices; adding the presence of social workers or mental health professionals to certain types of emergency calls; the importance of public messaging, especially after a critical incident; and consideration for rewarding positive policing rather than relying on, for instance, the quota system, such as traffic stops, to measure success.

