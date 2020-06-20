Presidential Envoy Ambassador Marshall Billingslea Travels to Austria

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Ambassador Marshall Billingslea will travel to Austria June 22-23 to meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on mutually agreed topics related to the future of arms control. The United States has extended an open invitation to the People’s Republic of China to join these discussions, and has made clear the need for all three countries to pursue arms control negotiations in good faith.

