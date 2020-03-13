President Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus

Washington, DC (STL.News) President Trump declared a state of National Emergency. Trump released the following statement on WhiteHouse.gov:

Pursuant to section 201 of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1621), I hereby report that I have exercised my authority to declare that the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States constitutes a national emergency. This declaration invokes section 1135 of the Social Security Act, 42 U.S.C. 1320b–5, to allow the Secretary of Health and Human Services to exercise the authority under that section to temporarily waive or modify certain requirements of the Medicare, Medicaid, and State Children’s Health Insurance programs and of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act Privacy Rule throughout the duration of the public health emergency declared in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

