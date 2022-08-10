President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Signs Major Declaration for Missouri

WASHINGTON – FEMA announced federal emergency aid had been made available to the state of Missouri to supplement state and local recovery efforts in areas affected by severe storms and flooding from July 25-28, 2022.

The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in St. Charles and St. Louis counties and the Independent City of St. Louis.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

You can apply for disaster assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov by calling (800) 621-3362 or using the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as a videophone, InnoCaption, or CapTel, give FEMA the number for that service. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate seven days a week until further notice.

Federal funding is also available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms and flooding in the counties of Montgomery, St. Charles, and St. Louis, and the Independent City of St. Louis.

Federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

DuWayne Tewes has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal response operations for the affected area. Additional designations may be made later if the state requests and are warranted by the results of further assessments.