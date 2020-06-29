PPB Investigating Death in Pearl District

Portland, OR (STL.News) On Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 1:17 p.m., Central Precinct Officers responded to a suspicious circumstances call at an apartment in the 1600 hundred block of Northwest 14th Avenue. During the investigation, the situation developed into a death investigation.

Detectives with the Homicide Detail responded to the scene. This investigation is being worked in collaboration with the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

This is an active investigation. If anyone has information specific to this investigation who has not already spoken with investigators, contact Detective Anthony Merrill at (503) 823-4033 or Anthony.merrill@portlandoregon.gov

