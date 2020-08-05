Portland Police: Shooting investigation in Creston-Kenilworth Neighborhood

Portland, OR (STL.News) On August 4, 2020, at approximately 9:39 p.m., Central Precinct officers responded to the 3500 block of Southeast Francis Street to investigate a shots fired call. Two victims, who had left the immediate area and reported the incident from a safe location, told responding officers three subjects had fired shots towards them. The victims were not hit by gunfire, however, their vehicle was struck several times.

Given the circumstances of the incident, there is no threat to the community.

The PIO is not responding to the scene.

If anyone has information about the shooting and has not been contacted by investigators, they are asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

An update will be provided if appropriate for the investigation.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE