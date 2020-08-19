Portland Police Investigating Shooting-One Person Shot at Alder Street

Portland, OR (STL.News) On August 19, 2020 at 7:39 a.m., East Precinct Officers responded to a shooting in the 16100 block of Southeast Alder Street where it was reported a subject had been shot.

Officers arrived and located evidence of a shooting and a subject who had been shot.

Detectives responded and are conducting an investigation into this incident. If anyone has information about this case, please contact Detective William Winters at (503) 823-0466 or William.winters@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Brad Clifton at (503) 823-0696 or brad.clifton@portlandoregon.gov

Southeast Alder Street from 160-162nd is closed while investigators process the crime scene.

As information becomes available for public release, an updated press release will be sent out.

