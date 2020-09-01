Portland Police Investigating Fatal Crash in the Glenfair Neighborhood

Portland, OR (STL.News) A crash in the Glenfair neighborhood has resulted in a fatality.

On Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 5:10a.m., East Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of a crash in the 400 block of Southeast 153rd Avenue. When officers arrived they discovered two people with serious injuries. Medical crews arrived and determined that one was a fatality. The other person was transported to the hospital by ambulance. The patient’s condition is unknown.

The Portland Police Traffic Division Major Crash Team is responding to assume the investigation. Southeast Stark Street is closed between Southeast 148th Avenue and Southeast 157th Avenue.

The PIO is not responding to the scene. More information will be released at a later time.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE