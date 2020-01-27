Portland Oregon News: Driver, Tyrell P. Dixon Arrested After Fatal Crash in Parkrose Neighborhood

Portland, OR (STL.News) The Portland Oregon Police reported the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal crash in the Parkrose Neighborhood this morning has been arrested.

Investigators with the Major Crash Team spent most of the day investigating the crash and determine that the driver was impaired by alcohol. Tyrell P. Dixon (photo), 28, of Happy Valley, Oregon, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Manslaughter in the Second Degree, Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants, and Reckless Driving.

The investigation suggests that Dixon was driving a 2003 Pontiac Bonneville westbound on Northeast Sandy Boulevard and ran a red light at Northeast 105th Avenue as another vehicle, a 2003 Mazda Miata, was northbound through the intersection. The Bonneville struck the Miata on the passenger side door. The driver and only occupant of the Miata was pronounce deceased at the scene. Dixon and a passenger in his vehicle were treated for minor injuries.

Investigators determined that impairment and speed are key factors in this crash. This is the 4th fatality being investigated by the Major Crash Team this year.

Drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs injure and kill thousands of people every year. People consuming alcohol or drugs are urged not to get behind the wheel and should have a sober driver or utilize taxis, rideshare companies or transit so everyone is safe on our streets.

The Portland Police Bureau is committed to working with our partners in government and the community to create safer streets and work towards reducing, and eventually eliminating, traffic fatalities as part of Vision Zero.