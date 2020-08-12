Portland: Mass Gathering Blocks Streets Outside Penumbra Kelly Building for Hours

Portland, OR (STL.News) On August 11, 2020, two events took place in Portland. One group downtown blocked traffic for several hours on Southwest 3rd Avenue at Southwest Main Street. The gathering was peaceful and PPB did not interact with the crowd.

Around 8:00 p.m., a separate group began to gather at Laurelhurst Park located in the 3600 block of Southeast Oak Street. For about an hour, the group grew to a couple hundred people in size. Around 9:30 p.m., the group began marching towards the Penumbra Kelly Building located on the 4735 East Burnside Street. As the group marched towards the Kelly Building, support vehicles escorted them, helping to block all other vehicular traffic.

By 9:40 p.m., the group reached the Kelly Building. As the group approached the Kelly Building, Portland Police began making public address announcements informing the crowd they were to remain off the Kelly Building property or they would be subject to arrest for trespassing. Around 9:45 p.m., a passenger traveling in the back of a pick-up truck associated with the group fell out of the truck at East Burnside Street and Southeast 47th Avenue. A PPB officer and Portland Fire Bureau medic entered the crowd and assessed the victim. PPB and PFB arranged for an ambulance to safely pick up the person and transport them to an area hospital.

For several hours, the group blocked traffic on East Burnside Street, just south of the Kelly Building. Around 12:40 a.m., a couple members of the group entered upon the Kelly Building property. Once again, Portland Police began making public address announcements reminding the crowd they were to remain off of the property or they would be subject to arrest. The group members left the property after hearing the announcement.

By 1:30 a.m., a majority of the crowd had left the area.

No arrests were made. No crowd control munitions or CS gas was used.

