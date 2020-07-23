Portland: Major Crash Team Activation in Mill Park Neighborhood

Portland, OR (STL.News) The Major Crash Team (MCT) is responding to the 500 block of Southeast 122nd Avenue to assist in a traffic crash investigation. South and northbound traffic on SE 122nd Avenue is closed from Southeast Oak Street to Southeast Morrison Street, as well as east and westbound traffic on Southeast Stark Street from Southeast 119th Avenue to Southeast 126th Avenue.

No additional information is available at this time. The PIO is not responding to the scene.

An updated news release or social media post will be pushed out as investigators learn more.

