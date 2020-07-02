Poplarville Man Brian Travis Sentenced to Life in Prison for Trafficking Methamphetamine

(STL.News) – Brian Travis, 40, of Poplarville, Mississippi was sentenced yesterday by Senior U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola, Jr., to serve life in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Brad L. Byerley, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Travis was also ordered to pay a fine of $10,000.00.

On July 3, 2019, as part of an ongoing DEA investigation into Travis, law enforcement officials executed federal search warrants on two properties in Poplarville, Mississippi. During the execution of the warrants, law enforcement officials located approximately 19 pounds of methamphetamine. Subsequent testing indicated the methamphetamine had a purity of approximately 99%. Additional investigation revealed that Travis was involved with the distribution of kilogram quantities of methamphetamine and led to the seizure of over $40,000.00 and a car.

On August 6, 2019, Travis was charged in a federal criminal indictment. He pled guilty before Judge Guirola on November 26, 2019, to one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

The case was investigated by the DEA. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Shundral Cole.

