Police Search for Grease Thieves in Soulard

ST. LOUIS, MO – October 19, 2026 (STL.News) Police – Grease Thieves – Soulard – Police are searching for two suspects after a reported theft of used cooking grease from Big Daddy’s Bar and Grill in the historic Soulard neighborhood.

According to a television news report, two individuals allegedly broke into the establishment early Friday morning and stole used cooking grease, a commodity that can be recycled into biodiesel and other renewable fuels.

The business released surveillance footage showing a blue van suspected of being involved in the incident. The owners are asking anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has information about the theft to contact police.

Police Called – Surveillance Video Shows Suspected Vehicle

Surveillance footage reportedly captured a blue van near the business early Friday morning.

Authorities are searching for two individuals believed to have participated in the theft. Their identities have not been publicly identified.

The television report did not disclose the amount of grease stolen or its estimated value.

Investigators may use surveillance footage and public information to identify the individuals involved.

No arrests were reported in the available account.

Grease Thieves – Why Used Cooking Grease Attracts Thieves

Although stealing used cooking grease might seem unusual, the material has commercial value.

Restaurants generate large quantities of used cooking oil through daily food preparation. Rather than disposing of that oil as waste, many establishments arrange for recycling companies to collect it.

Recyclers can process the collected grease into biodiesel and other renewable fuel products.

This recycling market has created financial incentives for criminals to steal cooking oil from restaurants, particularly establishments that accumulate large quantities.

The value of stolen grease depends on several factors, including its quantity, quality, and prevailing market conditions.

Unauthorized collection can also disrupt a restaurant’s established recycling arrangements and create additional operating expenses.

Soulard Neighborhood – Restaurant Grease Theft Raises Business Security Concerns

The reported incident at Big Daddy’s highlights a security issue that restaurants may face beyond conventional burglary and property theft.

Restaurants often store used cooking grease in designated containers until an authorized recycling company collects it.

When unauthorized individuals remove the material, restaurant operators may lose revenue from recycling agreements or incur additional expenses.

Businesses can reduce their exposure by securing collection containers, monitoring outdoor storage areas, and maintaining surveillance systems.

The video Big Daddy’s released shows how security cameras can provide useful evidence after a suspected theft.

Big Daddy’s Asks Public for Information

Big Daddy’s Bar and Grill is located at 1000 Sidney St. in Soulard, a St. Louis neighborhood known for its restaurants, bars, and entertainment establishments.

The restaurant’s owners are seeking information that could help authorities identify the individuals responsible for the reported theft.

Anyone who recognizes the blue van shown in the surveillance footage or has information about the incident is encouraged to contact police.

The identities of the suspects, the exact amount of cooking grease taken, and any potential criminal charges remain unconfirmed.

The investigation remains the subject of the owners’ public appeal for information.

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