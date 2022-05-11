Haitian Police Officer Charged with International Narcotics Conspiracy, Narcotics Distribution, and Firearms Offense

(STL.News) Richard G. Frohling, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, Special Agent in Charge Robert J. Bell of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Chicago Field Division, and Special Agent in Charge Renita D. Foster of the DEA Caribbean Field Division announced the transfer of Haitian police officer Alex Mompremier from Haiti based on an indictment returned in the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

On May 10, 2022, Mompremier had his initial appearance and arraignment before U.S. Magistrate Judge Nancy Joseph in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Mompremier was ordered temporarily detained. His detention hearing is scheduled for May 13, 2022.

On September 28, 2021, a grand jury in the Eastern District of Wisconsin returned an indictment against Mompremier alleging one count of international drug trafficking, one substantive count of international drug trafficking, and one count of carrying firearms during and in relation to drug trafficking. According to the indictment, from approximately February 2019 through September 28, 2021, Mompremier conspired with Jean Eliobert Jasme (a/k/a “ED1,” “Eddy One,” and “Tio Loco”) and others to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine intending, knowing, or having reasonable cause to believe the cocaine would be unlawfully imported into the United States; on or about October 28, 2020, Mompremier distributed five kilograms or more of cocaine intending, knowing, or having reasonable cause to believe the cocaine would be unlawfully imported into the United States; and on or about October 28, 2020, Mompremier carried firearms during and in relation to the aforementioned drug-trafficking offenses.

An indictment is merely an allegation and a defendant is presumed innocent until proved guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The DEA Port-au-Prince Country Office and the DEA Milwaukee Field Office investigated this case. Haitian National Government, including the Haitian Ministry of Justice, the Haitian National Police and La Brigade de Lutte contre le Trafic de Stupéfiants (BLTS), provided substantial assistance in this matter. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Robert J. Brady, Jr. and Gail J. Hoffman of the Eastern District of Wisconsin are prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today