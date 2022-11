Angela Rayner has questioned the actions of Gavin Williamson, Suella Braverman and Dominic Raab.The Labour deputy leader said Mr Raab’s behaviour, now subject to a review, was unacceptable.He said she had failed to “put a specific point to me” and accused her of the “usual mix of bluster and mud-slinging”.Live Page: Raab tells MPs he is confident he behaved professionally