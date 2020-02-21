Plastic-free: Dominica Gives Free Jute and Cotton Bags to All Households

LONDON (STL.News) – Dominicans have started receiving free jute and cotton bags to encourage less use of plastic. Last week, the government of the Commonwealth of Dominica announced that it would provide every single household on the island with plastic-free, sustainable bags, in a bid to pursue complete plastic ban.

The “Go Green Dominica” initiative was well received by residents, who proactively adopt eco-friendly habits, like shopping with baskets and boxes, giving up using plastic straws and containers, or using refill packaging. Last year, Dominica banned all single-use plastic and Styrofoam containers. The ban made headlines around the world, praising the small island for its bold move. Moreover, Dominica encourages biodegradable packaging and reusable shopping bags by offering a 0% import duty.

“Help Dominica go plastic bag free by reusing these bags again and again,” reads the slogan on the distributed bag. A government leaflet also notes “Thank you for helping to preserve our nature island and protect the environment.”

The Dominican government informs that “jute is a strong, natural fibre, sustainable and environmentally friendly. 100% bio-degradable, you will be able to reuse this shopping bag for many years to come.” Furthermore, they ensured that the bags are ethically sourced and produced: “The bags are fully compliant to the Ethical Trading Initiative Base Code (ETI) which is a worldwide standard for ethical production.”

Widely known as the Nature Isle of the Caribbean, Dominica continues to inspire with policies focused on protecting the environment and becoming the world’s first climate-resilient nation, as pledged by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit. After the widespread devastation following category-5 Hurricane Maria in 2017, Dominica has dedicated itself to building back better, introduced a comprehensive plastic ban, is building a geothermal energy plant and is establishing a buoyant ecotourism sector.

