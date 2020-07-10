Plains Township Man Philip Finn, Jr. Sentenced To 10 Years’ Imprisonment For Firebombing Luzerne County Children And Youth

(STL.News) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Philip Finn, Jr., age 50, of Plains, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on July 9, 2020 to 10 years’ imprisonment followed by three years supervised release by United States District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion, for use of fire to commit stalking.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, on March 6, 2017, Finn threw three Molotov cocktails to set fire to the Luzerne County Children and Youth Building to harass and intimidate two Children and Youth Employees. Finn also used Facebook, Google and his cell phone in harassing the employees.

Judge Mannion also ordered Finn to pay $398,756 in restitution for the fire and water damage to the building.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenny P. Roberts prosecuted the case.

