Pinellas County Woman Anne Marie Barnes Arrested for Exploitation of an Elderly Person

(STL.News) – Attorney General Ashley Moody today announced the arrest of a Pinellas County woman for exploiting a senior citizen out of thousands of dollars. Following an investigation by the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, the Tarpon Springs Police Department arrested Anne Marie Barnes. Barnes allegedly obtained funds unlawfully from a disabled relative living in a nursing home.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “This case reminds me of why I’m dedicated to protecting seniors. This woman, who was entrusted with her own relative’s care and finances, abused that power to pad her own pockets. I’m disgusted, and I’m proud of my Medicaid Fraud Control Unit for their hard work in bringing this criminal to justice.”

The arrest resulted from an investigation by the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit’s Patient Abuse, Neglect, and Exploitation Team, acting on information received from a Medicaid provider. The subsequent investigation revealed that Barnes, who is related to the elderly person, was responsible for handling the relative’s financial affairs and had access to the elderly relative’s financial accounts. Barnes misappropriated the elderly relative’s funds for purposes other than the relative’s benefit in excess of $8,500.

Barnes is charged with one count of exploitation of an elderly person, a third-degree felony, and faces up to five years in prison and more than $13,000 in fines and restitution. The State Attorney’s Office for the Sixth Judicial Circuit will prosecute this case.

