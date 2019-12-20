Pine Ridge Man Wakiyan Dreamer Sentenced to Prison for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Pine Ridge, South Dakota, man convicted of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon was sentenced by Chief Judge Jeffrey L. Viken, U.S. District Court.

Wakiyan Dreamer, age 21, was sentenced on December 16, 2019, to 37 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Dreamer was indicted for the charge by a federal grand jury in April 2019. The charge related to Dreamer kicking a female victim in the face with shod feet at Pine Ridge on October 30, 2018. The victim suffered a black eye and other bruising about her head and face as a result of the assault.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Office of Justice Services. Assistant U.S. Attorney Heather Sazama prosecuted the case.

Dreamer was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

