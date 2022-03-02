Pine Ridge: Faron John Indicted for Robbery and Assault

Pine Ridge Man, Faron John Apple Indicted for Robbery and Assault

(STL.News) United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that a Pine Ridge, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Robbery, Assault with Intent to Commit a Felony, and Assault on a Federal Officer.

Faron John Apple, age 32, was indicted on February 17, 2022. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann on February 25, 2022, and pleaded not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is fifteen years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, up to three years of supervised release, and a $100 assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges that in June 2021, Apple robbed an on-duty Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety officer and then assaulted the officer. The charges are merely an accusation and Apple is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelsey Blair is prosecuting the case.

Apple was detained pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

