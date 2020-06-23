Pikeville Man Jimmy Lee Moore Sentenced to 22 Months for Distributing Hydrocodone

(STL.News) – A Pikeville man, Jimmy Lee Moore, 69, was sentenced to 22 months, by U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell, after previously pleading guilty to distributing hydrocodone.

Moore admitted that between 2016 and 2018, he provided hydrocodone and gabapentin to others, in Pikeville, including a minor. Moore also admitted that he stored and distributed the controlled substances on his property.

Moore pleaded guilty in March 2020.

Under federal law, Moore must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for three years. Moore will also be required to pay $20,000 in lieu of forfeiture.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; James Robert Brown, Jr., Special Agent in Charge of FBI, Louisville Field Division; and Christopher Edmonds, Chief of the Pikeville Police Department, jointly announced the sentencing.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI and the Pikeville Police Department. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Hydee Hawkins.

