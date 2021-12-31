Pierre: Travis Rolf Indicted on Firearm Charge

Pierre Man, Travis Rolf Indicted on Firearm Charge

(STL.News) United States Attorney Dennis Holmes announced that a Pierre, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.

Travis Rolf, age 43, was indicted on December 14, 2021. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on December 28, 2021, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to ten years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges that on June 4, 2020, in Dewey County, South Dakota, Rolf, being an unlawful user of a controlled substance, did knowingly possess a firearm.

The charge is merely an accusation and Rolf is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

The investigation is being conducted by the Northern Plains Safe Trails Drug Enforcement Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan N. Dilges is prosecuting the case.

Rolf was released on bond pending trial. A trial date has been set for March 1, 2022.

