Pidilite Ind shares decline 1.43% as Sensex climbs

Shares of the . traded at Rs 2665.8 on BSE at 01:57PM (IST) on Friday, down 1.43 per cent from previous close.

The stock quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 1988.6 and a high of Rs 2916.85.

Earlier, shares of the company saw a gap up opening in the morning.

A total of 12,567 lakh shares changed hands on the counter till 01:57PM (IST).

The stock of Pidilite Industries Ltd. commands a market value of Rs 135428.63 crore.

The stock traded at a price-to-earning (P/E) multiple of 104.26, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 19.49. Return on equity (ROE) was at 18.95 per cent, according to exchange data.

In the BSE500 pack, 331 stocks traded in the green, while 170 stocks were in the red.

Promotor Holding



Promoters held 69.94 per cent in the Pidilite Industries Ltd. as of 30-Jun-2022 while foreign portfolio investors and domestic institutional investors owned 11.13 per cent and 7.47 per cent, respectively.