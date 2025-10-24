America Out of Control Suffering from Psychosis – Episode 1

America Out of Control Suffering from Psychosis – The civil unrest in America comes from poor media and smartphones.

(STL.News) Sometimes people obtain enough information to become dangerous. The access to information at our fingertips is turning out to be a bad thing for certain people. The topics people debate are a waste of time, and taking videos serves no purpose. Our problems are bigger than this.

Watch the video below to illustrate our point. The person wanting to film whatever is creating so much drama and distracting officers — no less than four — who are having to deal with this situation rather than more serious issues. There are millions of videos online similar to this video, which intrigued me, but more from the perspective of “What is wrong with people?” If this person has the time to devote to this filming, they have too much time on their hands.

We see mayors and governors challenging the authority of the United States Government; some civilians are willing to risk jail time and their personal safety to “make a difference,” only to find that it never accomplishes their objective. These situations do not make me angry, but they make me feel sorry for people, like the person who has created this chaotic situation.

Life has gotten challenging because people have lost respect for the law, people are angry, the media misleads people, people are frustrated and scared, and people do not have enough information to avoid doing stupid things. They have access but lack the intellect to understand their actions, and then get angry, feeling that their “free speech” is being challenged, which makes them even more furious.

Most likely, times will have to get worse before they get better.

In this video, a person wants to film. Two public officers argue over the person’s rights, and the security guard becomes angry and aggressive toward both officers, who are both county employees. The filmer is requesting an escort (LOL) so she can film —what for?

The police officers handled the situation professionally and with compassion. The security guard lacked the proper understanding but was willing to argue with the police officers to “be right,” “protect his territory,” or whatever he was doing. The person filming was creating this chaos for god only knows what reason.

I used to watch these types of videos for entertainment purposes. If you do that, you can’t take them too seriously because they are so ridiculous and a waste of time for everybody involved.

Request to my family. If I ever get to this point, please have me admitted to an institution.

