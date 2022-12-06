Pidilite Ind rises 0.42% as Sensex slides

Shares of . traded at Rs 2769.1 on BSE at 11:01AM (IST) on Wednesday, up 0.42 per cent from previous close.

The stock quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 1988.6 and a high of Rs 2916.85.

Earlier, the stock saw a gap up opening in the morning.

A total of 11,588 lakh shares changed hands on the counter till 11:01AM (IST).

The stock of Pidilite Industries Ltd. commanded a market value of Rs 140740.35 crore, according to BSE.

The stock traded at a price-to-earning (P/E) multiple of 108.35, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 19.49. Return on equity (ROE) was at 18.95 per cent, according to exchange data.

In the BSE500 pack, 140 stocks traded in the green, while 360 stocks were in the red.

The stock’s beta value, which measures volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 1.04.

Promoters held 68.69 per cent in Pidilite Industries Ltd. as of 30-Jun-2022 while foreign portfolio investors and domestic institutional investors owned 11.13 per cent and 3.97 per cent, respectively.

Moving averages

The 200-DMA of the stock stood at 2468.5 on December 07, while the 50-DMA was at 2677.22. If a stock trades below 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades below 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it is considered as bearish trend and if trades between 50-DMA and 200-DMA, then it suggests the stock can go either way.