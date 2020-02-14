Picture It Staging™ Announces Brand Ambassador Program

WESTPORT, Conn. (STL.News) – Picture It Staging, (www.PictureItStaging.com) the company that is helping real estate agents sell houses faster through its innovative Virtual Staging and Virtual Remodel services announced today the roll-out of its industry-leading Brand Ambassador program.

“Over the past year we’ve heard from many agents and office managers who want to help colleagues sell their listings faster with Picture It’s Virtually staged pictures,” said Picture It’s CEO James Hamer. “We felt it made sense to enlist them in a more formal way with training and resources. Our goal is to have Picture It Brand Ambassadors in each of the top 50 markets by the end of 2020.”

“This has been a big year for Picture It as our services have helped hundreds of agents sell their listings without the need for costly home staging or renovation. Our proprietary platform delivers virtually staged and renovated rooms faster and easier with unmatched quality,” added Hamer. “Our Brand Ambassador program gives real estate agents an opportunity to share our story and support other agents. Real Estate selling is a team sport and our Brand Ambassadors will be the team-mates who understand the power and flexibility of Virtual Staging and will be the go-to resource for inspiration and information.”

Picture It offers a variety of Virtual Staging services to suit the needs for today’s market:

Unclutter Rooms

Redecorate Rooms

Remove furniture

Show multiple lay-out scenarios

Change kitchen cabinets including colors

Choose from a wide variety of styles, colors and designs

If you can imagine it – we can do it.

Visit: www.PictureItStaging.com/#pricing

James Hamer adds, “Picture It Staging’s proprietary technology continues to define the future of home staging. Agents no longer need to shell out thousands of dollars to make their listings appeal to the masses.”

About Picture It Staging™

Picture It Staging™ is the Westport, CT based technology company that is changing the way homes are sold through the use of digitally re-mastered photographs expressing what rooms could look like or should look like with its proprietary Virtual Staging and Remodeling services that deliver better pictures faster and with more decorative, color, style and remodel options.

Picture It’s Virtually Staged photos help Real Estate Agents sell their listing faster, and for more money.

For more information on Picture It Staging, visit www.PictureItStaging.com.