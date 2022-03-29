Phoenix: Jesse Don Sentenced for Bludgeoning Death

Phoenix Man, Jesse Don Moquino Sentenced to 15 Years for Bludgeoning Death

PHOENIX, AR (STL.News) Jesse Don Moquino, 39, of Phoenix, Arizona, an enrolled member of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, was sentenced last week by U.S. District Judge Susan M. Brnovich to 15 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

On September 11, 2019, Moquino stabbed the victim with a sharp object and then hit her on the back of the head with a blunt object multiple times, killing her. Moquino pleaded guilty on February 26, 2020 to Voluntary Manslaughter.

The Salt River Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Raynette Logan, District of Arizona, Phoenix, handled the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today