Philippines Super Typhoon Rai – 375 dead

Philippines Super Typhoon Rai: Intensity blamed on climate change

(STL.News) Typhoon Rai, which killed at least 375 people and left thousands needing urgent aid, was unusual in its ferocity.

It was packing winds of more than 200 km/h and causing extensive damage; it hit islands in the Philippines’s center and south on December 17.

Scientists are blaming climate change – and say the worse is yet to come.

Al Jazeera’s Barnaby Lo reports from Manila, the Philippines.

SOURCE: Al Jazeera News via YouTube