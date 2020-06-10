Philadelphia Man Khalil Key Sentenced to Over Four Years in Prison for Illegally Possessing a Firearm

(STL.News) – United States Attorney William M. McSwain announced that Khalil Key, 32, of Philadelphia, PA was sentenced to 52 months of imprisonment and three years of supervised release by United States District Judge Jeffrey L. Schmehl.

Key pleaded guilty in November 2019 to charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, specifically a loaded Glock .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol. In March 2019, Key was approached by Amtrak Police at the Lancaster train station after he departed a train originating from Philadelphia. Key dropped a backpack on the floor of the station and ran from the officers. Police recovered the backpack and found the loaded weapon and Key’s personal identification inside. Key has previously been convicted of, and served terms of imprisonment for, weapons offenses.

“Reducing violent crime is a top priority of my Office and the Department of Justice,” said U.S. Attorney McSwain. “Firearms in the hands of convicted felons pose a serious threat to public safety. We are committed to working with our law enforcement partners to address this threat, whether it be on the streets of large cities, in small towns or anywhere in between — including on public transportation.”

“This case is a reflection of our incredible working relationships with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge John Schmidt, ATF Philadelphia Field Division. “Any time we can get a firearm out of the hands of a prohibited person, especially one with a history of weapon offenses, is a good day.”

“Amtrak Police appreciates the strong partnerships that we have with our Federal, state and local agencies, which all assist with keeping our system safe and secure,” said Amtrak Police Department Chief Neil Trugman.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and the Amt

