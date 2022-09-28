

© Reuters Pensions Regulator welcomes Bank of England intervention



The Pensions Regulator has welcomed the Bank of England’s intervention in bond markets and said it’s monitoring the situation closely.

The Bank was forced to step in following warnings of an imminent crisis in UK pensions and The Pensions Regulator said “We are monitoring the situation in the financial markets closely to assess the impact on DB [defined benefit] pension scheme funding.”

“We welcome steps announced by the Bank of England to restore orderly conditions through temporary purchases of long-dated UK government bonds.”

“We again call on trustees of DB schemes and their advisers to continue to review the resilience and liquidity of their investments, risk management and funding arrangements, and plan accordingly to protect the interest of scheme members.”

Read more on Proactive Investors UK

Disclaimer