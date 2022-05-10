Pennsylvania – New Funding Awarded to Chester County

Gov. Wolf: New Funding Awarded to Chester County Intermediate Unit for Manufacturing Job Training Program in Chester County

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for the Chester County Intermediate Unit (CCIU) through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC), to support a job training program in Chester County that will help place individuals exiting the justice system with jobs in the manufacturing industry.

“I’m proud we can support this re-entry program,” said Gov. Wolf. “This program will help at-risk adults with achieving independent, steady careers in high priority occupations while filling the workforce needs of area manufacturing companies.”

Participants in the program, the E3 Re-Entry Program (Exit, Enter, Employ) will receive job readiness training as well as training in the areas of social skills, positive self-change and problem-solving. Manufacturing training will focus on four primary areas: Basic Blueprint Reading, Basic Shop Math, Basics of Measurements & Equipment, Soft Skills as well as Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) 10 Certification and Flagger Certification.

CCIU will partner with the following manufacturing companies for job training and placement through the program: Dansko, Herr Foods, Inc., IFM Effector, Inc., Keeler, and SWF Industrial.

The $199,840 in grant funds will be used for salary, consultant/professional services, consumables, stipends, and administrative support.

The program will run four cohorts of 12 participants for a total of 48 participants. CCIU will work with the county justice system and community organizations for referrals.

“The E3 Re-Entry grant allows us the opportunity to make a positive future impact for a population that is often overlooked,” said Dr. George F. Fiore, executive director of the Chester County Intermediate Unit. “We are so grateful to be awarded this grant that will help these individuals with employability skills such as cognitive behavior therapy, professional skills training, and access to a career fair at the conclusion of the program.”

Governor Wolf’s Manufacturing PA initiative was launched in October 2017, and since then has funded 70 projects and invested more than $15.6 million through the Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant program.

Training-to-Career grants support projects that result in short-term work-readiness, job placement, or the advancement of manufacturing. The Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant program works collaboratively with local manufacturers to identify and teach missing essential skills for entry level applicants seeking manufacturing employment, engage youth or those with barriers to career opportunities in manufacturing, and or advance capacity for local or regional manufacturers.